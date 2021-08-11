When Will New Zealand Open to Tourists?
When will New Zealand open to tourists? I’ve asked myself this question often over the past 18 months—and unfortunately, I still don’t really know the answer. If we still lived in a common sense world, New Zealand would’ve leveraged its 2020 success in containing Covid to mount the world’s fastest and most complete vaccination drive in 2021, so that it could fully reopen its border in 2022, and put “lockdown” in the dustbin of history where it belongs. Alas, we—and especially Kiwis—do not still live in a common sense world.leaveyourdailyhell.com
