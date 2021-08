Registration is required for this activity. Come celebrate the second weekend of August with Young Members!! This is a group within AMC dedicated to encouraging people in their 20s and 30s to enjoy the outdoors. We will complete portions of the Skyline and red dot trails for a total of 6 miles with 1500 ft of elevation gain over roughly 5-6 hours at a moderate pace (1.5 to 2 mph). This includes summiting Tucker Hill, Buck Hill, and Great Blue Hill where Elliot Tower is located. There will be beautiful views of the Boston skyline and surrounding area. The exact time and meeting location are sent to approved participants only. We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, although we note that masks are still advised for unvaccinated individuals whenever 6 ft distancing with others cannot be maintained.