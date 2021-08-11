Where Colorado's outgoing football transfers ended up

Kansas State assistant head coach and cornerbacks coach Van Malone speaks to the media to give an update on the Wildcats' progress so far during fall camp. “First, thank you for coming. It looks like we're almost back to normal, but it's kind of been cool to go through this process 2019, 2020, and now to be able to do it this fall camp. It's been cool for our players, for our coaches, to be able to come back to some sense of normalcy. I think our support staff, our training staff, they've done a great job with our players so far in fall camp, even with us dealing with the COVID protocols. It’s definitely not the same as we dealt with last year, but there still are challenges. So, I really am excited, from the place I sit, to be able to work with our staff in a way that they've done. We've had a lot of fun, our players have, in fall camp so far. Been a lot of hard work, hard work for coaches as well. I don't know what number this is for me in terms of fall camps, but it's been a grueling camp. What we've talked to our players about is the fact that 2020, it was very different, so now you're able to go full pads, you're able to have walkthroughs, able to do a lot of things, physically, that we really couldn't do last year. We've had a lot of growth in that way, again, from players and coaches. I'm excited for us to continue to get better across the board offensively and defensively. When you look at what we've done since January in terms of leadership, we as a staff can be no more excited because our guys have really grown. When you go out into fall camp, when you see older guys tutoring younger guys, when you see older guys holding other older guys accountable for things, it's really cool and refreshing to see. I think Coach Klieman said yesterday that has been our best practice so far, and I would agree – best practice, toughest, most physical practice. But, at the end of the day, we got a lot done in that one day.”