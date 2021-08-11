Cancel
Colorado State

Where Colorado's outgoing football transfers ended up

By Adam Munsterteiger
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQB Sam Noyer – Oregon State. After Oregon State lost a quarterback to injury this spring, Noyer decided to return to his home state to play out his final year of college eligibility with the Beavers. He had an incredible start to the 2020 season with the Buffs, and helped CU reach its second bowl game in the last 15 years.

