Hiking Providence Canyon State Park

On Saturday night, Coconino County Sheriff’s and the National Park Service responded to Labyrinth Canyon on Lake Powell in Page for a possible flash flood drowning. Deputies were advised that a female hiking with her family had drowned as a result of flooding in the popular slot canyon. Officials say the victim, 43-year old Heather Rutledge of Kentucky, was hiking with her husband and 3 sons, before they were caught in a flash flood that ultimately drowned her. Her family was able to locate her and perform CPR but were unsuccessful. Once back at the Rental Boat, they discovered it had been damaged by the storm and was undrivable. A boater in the area was able to tow the boat out of the area. The National Park Service transported the family back to Antelope Point Marina where rescuers were preparing to locate and recover Heather. Due to weather conditions, recovery operations were put off until the next Morning. On Sunday morning, officials located Rutledge’s body.