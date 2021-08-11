Cancel
Hiking Providence Canyon State Park

By Mike Bezemek
Providence Canyon State Park: A Foot Journey Through Georgia’s Little Grand Canyon. One minute we were driving through the rolling hills of rural Georgia. The next minute the bottom dropped away, and a valley appeared below. This sudden burst of topography, just west of Lumpkin, Ga., foreshadowed our arrival at Providence Canyon State Park.

www.blueridgeoutdoors.com

Charlottesville, VA
