The gut—short for the gastrointestinal (GI) tract—is a complex system that impacts so many elements of our overarching wellness, from our physical to mental health. The GI tract is home to trillions of bacteria and microbes collectively known as the microbiome and works to process and absorb nutrients. An imbalanced microbiome, however, can lead to all sorts of problems, including constipation, stomach pain, and even skin irritation. And while it's hardly a secret that maintaining a healthy gut is important, there's quite a bit of misinformation surrounding the topic. To help us separate fact from fiction, we spoke with leading registered dietitians who debunked five common myths about gut health.