Perseids meteor shower to put on show tonight, this week

By Larry D. Curtis, KUTV
KVAL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — If you enjoy star-gazing, and meteor showers in particular, now is the time. NASA says the peak in mid-August, is likely to be one of the most impressive chances to catch the annual Perseids meteor event for several years. The experts said the night of...

State
Utah State
#Meteor Showers#Meteors#The University Of Utah#Physics#Instagram A#Swift Tuttle#Sun#Jet Propulsion Laboratory
