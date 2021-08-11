Selectboard moves forward on TA search

With a new board after the special/ recall election, the Fairhaven Select Board was finally able to move forward on the process of hiring a permanent Town Administrator. The board had been stymied for months, with board member Keith Silvia not allowed to participate because his wife is the Council on Aging Director and reports directly to the TA. Remaining board members Daniel Freitas and Bob Espindola disagreed on a choice from the list of finalists. Then Mr. Freitas declared he would not participate in any TA discussions. Meanwhile, interim TA Wendy Graves, who is also the town’s Finance Director/Treasurer/Collector, surpassed the six-month mark in her temporary role.