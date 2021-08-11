Win Tickets to Alan Parsons Live Project

Your concert station has another great opportunity for you, this time we have two tickets to the Alan Parsons Live Project at The Adler Theatre! (Tues, Sept 21st, 2021) This legendary talent began his storied career as an assistant engineer at the famed Abbey Road Studios working on projects such as The Beatles’ Abbey Road and Let It Be, and quickly became one of the most sought-after names in the recording industry following his engineering work on Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon.