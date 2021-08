I’m just going to come out and say it: I don’t think any of us are ready for This Is Us‘ farewell season. For as series creator Dan Fogelman shared with our sister site Deadline, just hearing the outline for Season 6 had NBC brass on the verge of ugly cries. When pitching his plan for the acclaimed drama’s farewell run to execs over Zoom during the pandemic, “People were crying to the point that I wasn’t sure if I should keep going or not,” Fogleman related during Deadline’s Contenders FYC Q&A. “Cameras were shutting off, and I thought I’d lost people.” What’s...