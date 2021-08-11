Selectboard votes to increase TA Screening Committee size
The Fairhaven Select Board adjusted the composition of the Town Administrator Search Committee on August 9, increasing the membership from seven to nine. Chair Bob Espindola said feedback he received from the public prompted him to consider adding a representative from the Board of Public Works to the screening committee. To avoid the possibility of a stalemate, the board added another at-large committee member to form an odd-numbered nine-member committee.www.fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
