BROWN COUNTY — COVID-19 cases are spiking in Brown County with an increase of new cases not seen in months. Over 40 new laboratory cases have been confirmed in the last week. The number of new COVID cases this August is 63. This means the number of new COVID cases reported in the first two weeks of August is higher than the number of new COVID cases reported in June and July combined. Brown County Public Health only confirmed five new COVID cases in June and 18 cases in July. This August already has a higher COVID case count than last August, and Brown County Public Health is expecting even more cases tomorrow.