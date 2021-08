There’s still plenty of time and crucial divisional matchups left in the season, but the top teams are starting to create some space atop their respective divisions. Four of the six division leaders have a lead of at least five games heading into the home stretch of the MLB season. Five of those six teams will look to build or maintain their leads on Friday night as the Chicago White Sox have the night off after their Field of Dreams game against the New York Yankees on Thursday. The Sox and Yanks will resume their series in Chicago on Saturday. Before we get there, we’re breaking down a pair of Friday games in today’s MLB Betting Guide.