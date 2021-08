Young Yoemen got the chance to hone their football skills last week during Yoemen Football Camp. The camp was for third through ninth graders. The Yoemen will kick off their football season on Aug. 27 with the first game of the season against Lago Vista at home at 7:30 p.m. Reserved seats will go on sale to current ticket holders if you had season tickets for the 2019 season) you may purchase your tickets Aug. 16-20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Administration Board Room.