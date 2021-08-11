McCall named to All-State list

The Texas Sports Writers Association on Wednesday released their Class 3A All-State Baseball Team selections. One familiar name made the list as Cameron Yoe ace righthander Brannon McCall was picked as a third team selection at pitcher. The junior helped lead Cameron to the brink of the state tournament. It was the deepest run through the playoffs by the Yoemen in a decade. A pair of Troy Trojans were also honored as senior pitcher Hagen Rose was a second teamer and senior pitcher Tanner Creel was tabbed for honorable mention.