Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Titan, TIA partner on ag, OTR service training

By Tire Business Staff
Tire Business
 7 days ago

QUINCY, Ill. — Titan International Inc. partnered in mid-July with the Tire Industry Association (TIA) to provide advanced agricultural and OTR service training to Titan dealers. The ag sessions took place July 12-16 at Titan's training facility in Boone, Iowa, and the OTR sessions took place at Stellar Industries in...

www.tirebusiness.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Otr#Otr#Titan International Inc#Stellar Industries#Farm Ag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
EducationTimes Union

Excel High School Partners with Pilot Institute to Offer Online Pilot Training

MINNETONKA, Minn. (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. Excel High School, a regionally and nationally accredited online high school, based in Minnesota, is partnering with Pilot Institute, one of America’s premier flight schools to offer private pilot and drone pilot training to its students. The two-credit, 4-semester course is designed to give students the necessary knowledge to pass the FAA Private Pilot Airplane (PAR) Knowledge Test. With the nation suffering from a severe shortage of pilots, this course aims to help students get a jump start towards becoming a pilot.
Economyinsurancebusinessmag.com

EZLynx partners with Onust to offer vehicle service contracts

EZLynx has announced a partnership with Onust, a technology platform that allows independent agents to offer their clients a monthly vehicle service contract for mechanical breakdown. The partnership gives agents the opportunity to offer coverage and increase revenue directly within the EZLynx Connect rating engine. “EZLynx is excited for our...
Bakersfield, CABakersfield Californian

BC partnering with auto industry to bring training center to Bakersfield

Bakersfield College will partner with the Greater Bakersfield New Car Dealer Association and other auto industry experts to bring a new auto facility to Bakersfield. The facility will be located at Pacheco Road and Corrine Street at the Bakersfield Auto Mall, and will provide a space for automotive technology training.
Educationsuasnews.com

Adorama Partners with Unmanned Tactical Group to Offer Public Safety Drone Training

Adorama Business Solutions (ABS) today announced a partnership with Unmanned Tactical Group (UTG) to offer advanced drone training services to its public safety and government customers implementing a drone program. The partnership is another step forward in ABS’ commitment to provide a robust commercial drone ecosystem of cutting-edge professional solutions, offering everything from hardware and software to hands-on training, education, insurance, repair, rental services and more for any size drone program.
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

USIC Partners on Workforce Training Initiative

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis-based utility damage prevention services provider USIC LLC is partnering with the Hinds Career Center in Elwood. The company says the partnership will provide underground utility locating training to high school seniors. USIC President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Ryan says the training students will receive will make...
AdvocacyTire Business

TIA partners with human trafficking nonprofit

BOWIE, Md. — The Tire Industry Association (TIA) has joined in the global fight against human trafficking by partnering with Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT). TAT is a nonprofit organization that trains professional truck drivers and others, including tire dealers, on best practices in recognizing the red flags of human trafficking and reporting it.
Medical & Biotechncbiotech.org

Triad Partners Launch Workforce Training Network for Regenerative Medicine

A $441,028 grant from the National Science Foundation will help a group of educational institutions in central North Carolina prepare a skilled workforce for jobs in regenerative medicine. The project will be led by the Wake Forest University Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM) and the RegenMed Development Organization (RemDO), a...
Agricultureozarkradionews.com

USDA Forest Service Seeks Partners in Forest Restoration

Milwaukee, WI – The USDA Forest Service Eastern Region is accepting applications for the FY 2022 Landscape Scale Restoration (LSR) competitive grant program. LSR grants achieve the shared priority goals of the Forest Service, states, and sovereign Tribal nations to protect and restore forested landscapes across jurisdictional boundaries. Across the...
CollegesLancaster Farming

University of Maryland to Partner Ag Students With Farmer Mentors

The University of Maryland plans to begin a mentoring program pairing agronomy students with farmers for most of their college years. It’s a pairing meant to immerse students in the community and culture of farming while giving them the benefit of experience. For farmers, it’s a chance to pass on their skills and influence a younger generation still trying to find its way.
Jewell County, KSsuperiorne.com

JCCDA partners with Mitchell County hosts landbank training

On Wednesday, July 28, JCCDA partnered with Mitchell County Regional Health Foundation to host a Landbank Learning event at the Community Center in Jewell. Julie Lyon, former mayor of Stafford, Kan., discussed the usage of land banks in her community. Lyon played a key role in establishing the Stafford Landbank and using it as a tool to develop new housing, renovate current housing and tear down blighted properties.
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

LA Partners With Microsoft To Offer Tech Training For Local Veterans

The city and county of Los Angeles are partnering with Microsoft to establish a free, four-month training program for veterans seeking to begin a career in software engineering, cloud application development and cloud administration, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Wednesday. “Veterans have given so much to our country and the least...
IndustryTire Business

Michelin renews sponsorship with women's trucking group

PLOVER, Wis.— Michelin North America Inc. has renewed a "gold-level" partnership with the Women in Trucking Association (WIT), supporting the nonprofit's mission of increasing the number of women in transportation and logistics. Michelin has been a gold-level supporter since 2018, providing financial support and participating in the association. Adam Murphy,...
Iowa StateClayton County Register

Honored by Fire Service Training Bureau ...

Saturday, July 17, during the opening ceremony for the Iowa Department of Public Safety Fire Service Training Bureau State Fire School in Ames, the Fire Service Training Bureau posthumously awarded the late Daniel Howe of Waukon with its Field Programs Instructor of the Year Award. Howe’s wife, Linsey, and their son, Easton, (center of photo) were present at the ceremony to accept the award in Howe’s honor. Presenting the award were John Kraemer (far right), Fire Service Training Bureau Chief, and Al McCune (far left), Fire Service Training Bureau Instructor. The award was given “In recognition of dedication to training fire service professionals across the state,” noting that Howe “made a positive contribution toward fulfilling the mission of the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Division of the State Fire Marshal.” Submitted photo.
EducationTire Business

Today's Class app brings convenience to continuing tech education

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There are a lot of online and on-site training programs available for automotive technicians and service writers to strengthen their skills, but how much of that new information does the employee retain months, or even years, later?. Adults can naturally lose some learned information through a forgetting...
AgricultureTire Business

CEAT to showcase Spraymax VF at Farm Progress Show

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CEAT Specialty Tire Inc. will showcase a wide selection of agriculture radial and bias tires at the Farm Progress Show, which runs from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2 in Decatur, Ill. The company will highlight its Spraymax VF tire, which is engineered to carry 40% more load...
Businesschannele2e.com

Converge Technology Solutions Acquires IT Services Provider REDNET AG

Converge Technology Solutions has acquired German IT services provider REDNET AG for an undisclosed amount. This is technology M&A deal number 505 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. This is also Converge’s twenty-third acquisition and the Canadian...
Cave Creek, AZazednews.com

PRINCIPALS PARTNER WITH LOCAL NONPROFIT TO PROMOTE STUDENT SERVICE

On Monday, July 13, 2021, Foothills Caring Corps (“FCC”) hosted Cave Creek Unified School District (“CCUSD”) Superintendent, Administrators, and Principals for a day of learning and service; focusing on how an ongoing partnership could benefit FCC and their Neighbors, older adults and persons with disabling conditions, and provide a fulfilling experience for students, parents, and teachers.
EconomyTire Business

Littlefield, Barry heading to Tire Industry Hall Fame

BOWIE, Md. — The Tire Industry Association (TIA) will induct two of its longest-tenured leaders — current CEO Roy Littlefield and the late Martin J. Barry — into the Tire Industry Hall of Fame in November during TIA's Centennial Celebration events in Las Vegas. The trade group also will recognize...

Comments / 0

Community Policy