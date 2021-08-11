Titan, TIA partner on ag, OTR service training

Saturday, July 17, during the opening ceremony for the Iowa Department of Public Safety Fire Service Training Bureau State Fire School in Ames, the Fire Service Training Bureau posthumously awarded the late Daniel Howe of Waukon with its Field Programs Instructor of the Year Award. Howe’s wife, Linsey, and their son, Easton, (center of photo) were present at the ceremony to accept the award in Howe’s honor. Presenting the award were John Kraemer (far right), Fire Service Training Bureau Chief, and Al McCune (far left), Fire Service Training Bureau Instructor. The award was given “In recognition of dedication to training fire service professionals across the state,” noting that Howe “made a positive contribution toward fulfilling the mission of the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Division of the State Fire Marshal.” Submitted photo.