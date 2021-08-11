Cancel
Environment

Weather Blog: Heat index values near 100°

By Amanda Thibault
mychamplainvalley.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI hope you found a way to stay cool Wednesday. It’s a rinse-and-repeat forecast for Thursday and Friday, too, with more heat and humidity making it uncomfortable to downright miserable outdoors. As heat index values reach 95-105° Thursday afternoon, it’s important to stay well-hydrated, dress in loose-fitting, light-colored clothing and avoid strenuous activity without the comfort of the A/C, or at the very least, some shade. Tonight, we don’t cool off much; just into the low to mid 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on tap Thursday, some of which may be near severe capable of producing heavy rain and strong wind gusts.

Environmentcbslocal.com

Weather Blog: Muggy Enters The Forecast

Weatherwise we have a day very much like yesterday. Showers around with a high in the mid 80’s. The humidity is up a bit, and the word muggy will enter the forecast tonight and for the next couple of days. Part of that muggy will be from the tropical remnants of Fred passing by to our West.
West Palm Beach, FLWPTV

Staying hot and humid with heat index values in the triple digits

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the upper 70s-low 80s under partly cloudy skies and some isolated showers for the morning commute. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits, partly sunny skies and scattered showers and storms possible drifting inland throughout the day.
Orlando, FLclick orlando

Scorcher: Heat index near 110 degrees in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Dryer air is working into the atmosphere, leading to lower rain chances Wednesday and Thursday across Central Florida. Expect a 30% coverage of rain as the sea breezes fire up later in the day. [TRENDING: Here’s where Fla. unemployment accounts stand after PIN resets]. But because we...

