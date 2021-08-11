Washington Way could drop to three lanes using new construction grant

A proposed roadwork project in Longview would take a major stretch of Washington Way down from four lanes to three. Longview received a $4.7 million grant from the National Highway System Asset Management Program earlier this summer for roadwork on Washington Way between R.A. Long Square and 34th Avenue, just shy of Industrial Way. The majority of the grant funds will be used for resurfacing the road, repairing damaged concrete panels and adding ADA-compliant curb ramps.