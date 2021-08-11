KSJD Local Newscast - August 11, 2021

Here’s a look at some local news brought to you by Silver City Radio. According to a news release from the Silver City Police Department, at approximately 7:47 P.M on Sunday, August 1st, a Silver City Police Department Officer conducted a traffic stop on a black in color SUV near the area of Bullard and Market Street. The driver of the vehicle began shooting at the Silver City Police Officer and left the scene, whereby a pursuit was initiated. The suspect vehicle traveled south bound on Hwy 90 South towards Lordsburg. The suspect continued to fire multiple rounds at Police Officers during the pursuit that ended on Highway 90 South near mile marker 4. The driver of the vehicle, 36-year old Ruben James De La O, surrendered to officers and was taken into custody. The suspect was wanted out of Logan County, Colorado for violating terms of parole. The incident is being investigated by New Mexico State Police.