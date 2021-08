The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness headed above 199.6 million on Wednesday, while the death toll climbed above 4.24 million according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 35.2 million cases and in deaths with 614,295 as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread fast, especially in states with low vaccination rates. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is aiming to grant full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by Labor Day or sooner, according to the New York Times, and is speeding up its approval process as the country faces a new wave of infections from the delta variant. The World Health Organization said Wednesday that variant is now present in 135 countries, up from 132 a week ago.