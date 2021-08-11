Cancel
Religion

COLUMN: A prayer to remember

By Rev. Don Davis
Independent Tribune
 7 days ago

In the year 2000 the writer, Bruce Wilkerson, wrote the short book, “The Prayer of Jabez”. This book immediately became a best seller. Until that time, Jabez’s prayer, mostly known by Bible scholars, was hidden in 1 Chronicles, Chapter 4:9-10 in the middle of the recorded genealogy of the leaders of the twelve tribes of Israel. Many people passed over this wonderful prayer while breezing through important history that is very hard to digest.

