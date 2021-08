How should the industry communicate the added value of sustainability (rather than added cost) that resonates with guests that espouse similar values?. Many hotel websites hide away their sustainability initiatives so that they are not easy to find. It is almost as if they are embarrassed to declare that they are playing their part in saving the planet for future generations – why should this be seen as a disadvantage? Eco-conscious guests are probably making sustainable choices in their own lives and will be more than receptive to hotels that are actively reducing carbon emissions and creating a healthier environment for their guests by making more sustainable choices. This is why it is important that hotels share more information with guests before, during and after their stay using their various marketing channels, including social media, guest room kits, TV channels etc. For example, guests could be invited to participate in a community initiative like a beach clean up. Or they could be introduced to some of the hotel’s sustainability initiatives such as no single use plastic and encouraging them to take part by refilling water bottles rather than buying new ones.