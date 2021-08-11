Oshkosh From the Water: Let's Fish!

Let’s jump right in…What’s this “Oshkosh from the Water” blog all about and why is this guy the one writing it?. “Oshkosh from the Water” is a blog showcasing fishing in and around this great city of ours. Things that I will focus on, but of course will not be limited to, will include; access points, tactics, how to, events, local fisherman, tackle, gear, bait shops, and basically anything and everything you need to know in order to fish the Winnebago system.