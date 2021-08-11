Cancel
Charlottesville, VA

Rally lawsuit plaintiffs seek sanctions against car attacker Fields

By Tyler Hammel
Daily Progress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnite the Right car attacker James Alex Fields Jr. has become the latest target of sanctions in a significant Unite the Right rally lawsuit. Filed about three months after the deadly rally on behalf of various Charlottesville-area residents, Sines v. Kessler targets various key organizers and participants. The suit accuses the defendants of conspiring to plan racially motivated violence at the rally in August 2017.

