Susan Bro, rally victims call for justice during anniversary event
Community members who experienced the white supremacist violence of Aug. 11 and 12 of 2017 want the community to stay vigilant in the fight against racism and extremism. Integrity First for America, an anti-extremism legal organization representing the plaintiffs in the Sines v. Kessler lawsuit, held a virtual event called “A Call to Justice: Four Years After the Charlottesville Attack” on Tuesday night.dailyprogress.com
Comments / 0