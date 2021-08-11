Cancel
Central Lake, MI

Free Mobile Boat Washing

By Editorials
antrimreview.net
 7 days ago

In partnership with the Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council, the Intermediate Lake Association will be co-sponsoring a free mobile boat washing activity at Thurston Park boat launch in Central Lake on Sunday, Aug. 22 from noon to 4 p.m. and again on Sunday, Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The purpose of this event is to power wash boat hulls to remove invasive species before boats leave the lake and to further inform the public of the problems created in our lakes by those invasive species.

