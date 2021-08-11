Cancel
Knoxville, TN

Robert Boyden Leach

News-Herald.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Boyden Leach, 94, passed away Aug. 5, 2021, in Knoxville. He was born Nov. 27, 1926, in Knoxville to Dr. Robert Swepson Leach and Jennie Belle Boyden Leach at Riverside Hospital. He had an idyllic childhood in Sequoyah Hills and attended TMI in Sweetwater and UT Knoxville. He was a member of the SAE fraternity and remained an avid UT supporter his entire life. He served in Korea in the Chorwan Valley from 1952-54. He enjoyed his career in the life insurance business especially at Appalachian National. He was retired from Principle Life Insurance Co., in St Petersburg, Fla.

