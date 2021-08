In a recent study, it was discovered that the average age at which people in the U.S. retire is 66, which is six years older than the average age in a similar study done in the 1990s. This trend isn’t surprising considering how much views on retirement change as people get older. High school and college graduates plan to retire early, but, as they reach their 30s, their views tend to change. Middle-aged adults expect to work well into their retirement years.