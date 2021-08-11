Vaccinations on the rise in Mississippi- but still the lowest vaccine rate in the country

The clouds and rain have kept our temps in the 80s so far today. If we see the sunshine return today, it will be another hot August day with highs in the 90s and heat index values over 100 degrees. If the clouds stick around, it will be humid but not as hot. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially from midday into the afternoon. Any rain and/or clouds will help to keep the temperatures in the 80s which will bring relief from the heat. But when the sun returns, it will heat things up quickly. Tonight will be warm and humid with some clearing to be able to see the Perseid Meteor Shower peak. This is the last night of the peak. In the tropics, Fred is over Cuba. It will move along the Cuba coast and through the Straits of Florida. By Saturday morning, Fred is forecast to be near the Florida Keys. Then, it will move into Gulf of Mexico. We're tracking it.