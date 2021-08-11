Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Vaccinations on the rise in Mississippi- but still the lowest vaccine rate in the country

WLOX
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe clouds and rain have kept our temps in the 80s so far today. If we see the sunshine return today, it will be another hot August day with highs in the 90s and heat index values over 100 degrees. If the clouds stick around, it will be humid but not as hot. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially from midday into the afternoon. Any rain and/or clouds will help to keep the temperatures in the 80s which will bring relief from the heat. But when the sun returns, it will heat things up quickly. Tonight will be warm and humid with some clearing to be able to see the Perseid Meteor Shower peak. This is the last night of the peak. In the tropics, Fred is over Cuba. It will move along the Cuba coast and through the Straits of Florida. By Saturday morning, Fred is forecast to be near the Florida Keys. Then, it will move into Gulf of Mexico. We're tracking it.

www.wlox.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Health
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Keys#Haiti#Vaccinations#Wlox#State Of Emergency Order#Mississippians#Forecast Wesley#Stone Co#Covid#Singing River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Seafood
Related
MilitaryCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

Former NATO commander speaks to CNN about the Taliban's takeover. Retired US Army Gen. Wesley Clark, a former NATO supreme allied commander, told CNN's Rosemary Church that despite the Taliban having committed to an opaque "general amnesty" for all Afghans, the group has "a long track record of doing the opposite."
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Democrats vent frustration with Biden on Afghanistan

President Biden is in the middle of his first unanticipated crisis, and even many members of his own party are appalled. The chaotic scenes in Afghanistan have transformed a popular decision by Biden — ending the 20-year war — into a debacle. Democrats are asking the same question as everyone...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...

Comments / 0

Community Policy