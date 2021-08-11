GUEST COLUMN: Support collaborative management on the GMUG

Right now, Coltoradans have a unique opportunity to guide the management of nearly 3 million acres of our beloved public lands for the next 20 years. If you backcountry ski in the Elk Mountains, mountain bike on the Grand Mesa, fish or paddle in the Taylor River, travel by foot to the most secluded areas of Colorado’s Western Slope, or simply enjoy sipping your morning coffee while watching wildlife in your backyard, then you should care how our local public lands are managed.