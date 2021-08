Frankie Harris Barger, 91, passed away peacefully July 27, 2021. Frankie graduated Meigs County High School in Decatur in 1948. She worked for DuPont in Chattanooga and then had a long career with Red Food Stores in Chattanooga and surrounding areas. She retired in 1997 and began almost 30 years of living with the family of her son, Jim, including years in Memphis, Austin, Texas, and Tellico Village.