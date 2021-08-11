Tomiwa Durojaiye explains what he’s looking for a in college ahead of Aug. 14 decision

Tomiwa Durojaiye has done his research and isn’t giving away any hints about his upcoming college choice. A 6-foot-4, 255-pound class of 2022 defensive line prospect all the way up at Middletown High School (DE), Durojaiye is coming up on a final decision–this Saturday, August 14–and is down to just five programs: South Carolina, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, and the Kentucky Wildcats. Of those five schools, he was able to visit all of them (some officially, some unofficially), but Kentucky was the final program he took a trip to, doing so at the end of July.