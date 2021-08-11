Cancel
Philadelphia, TN

Anthony 'Tony' Olan Bledsoe

News-Herald.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony "Tony" Olan Bledsoe, 83, of Philadelphia, passed away Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at his home with his devoted family by his side. Tony was a member of First Baptist Church of Philadelphia, a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of the Tennessee Lodge 204 F&AM. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard and retired from ORNL after 32 years of service. Tony was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed training and riding horses, an activity he shared with his daughter. Tony was very proud of his family’s accomplishments and treasured times spent with his son, daughter-in-law and granddaughters.

