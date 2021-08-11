Think before you speak

I recently moved here from Yuma, Ariz., and most of the people I've met have been pretty friendly. But I was at Food City in Loudon on Friday and was surprised to have a strange man attempt to shame me for not putting my shopping cart into the cart corral. I thanked him and explained I have difficulty walking and had fallen the previous day. He then told me he served four tours overseas in the military, as if that should make me feel sorry for him.