“And now – the REST of the story.” – Paul Harvey. After all the warm fuzzies from friends and family over the tackle box story last week, I started to get texts along the lines of, “hey … you should write about the liquor room,” from my younger brother and some of his friends. I knew what they were talking about, but I didn’t know “the rest of the story.” Apparently, the liquor room held more magic for them than the tackle box did for me.