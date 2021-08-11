Carroll football adjusting to full pads, working toward Saturday scrimmage

Pampa football fans got their first look of Harvesters under the leadership of Cody Robinson on Friday evening as Pampa hosted Caprock for a football scrimmage. The Harvesters “won” the 21-7. “I’m proud of the kids for coming out and playing hard. We always want to play harder than the other team,” Coach Robinson said. “I think we did that tonight. There’s some good, a lot of bad. A lot of things we’ve got to fix. The positive is we can fix all of it. I am really proud of how we played. We’ve got to keep getting better.” Bryson Murrack, Cornelius “Peanut” Landers, Jessie Alvidrez and Sam Anguiano all hit pay-dirt during the scrimmage. “I think up front offensively we protected fairly well in the varsity portion. Offense is one of the hard things early, it takes longer to gel offensively,” Robinson said. “We’re trying to change the mentality here. We’re still going to sling the ball around a little bit, attack people and try to be as balanced as possible. But I’m proud of how physical we ran up front. Caprock is always going to be a physical team and they are an odd front just like everyone in our district.” The Harvesters will travel to Vernon on Friday for their second and final scrimmage. “They are going to be playing slot-t offensively,” Robinson said. “They will just line up and play hard-nosed football. That’s something we’ve got to get better at. But we’re always focused on how we play, not who we play.”