Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Helena, MT

Carroll football adjusting to full pads, working toward Saturday scrimmage

406mtsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHELENA — Little more than two weeks separate Carroll football from the beginning of the 2021 fall season. Co-Champions of the Frontier Conference in the spring, the Saints are a week into their fall camp. Wednesday represented Carroll’s third day in full pads as the program began camp slowing building...

406mtsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Helena, MT
Football
Local
Montana Sports
Local
Montana Football
City
Helena, MT
Helena, MT
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#Co Champions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jaguars Assistant Coach Gives Honest Assessment Of Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow drew a rave review from Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer on Saturday. Tebow spent his entire career playing quarterback until he announced his football comeback earlier this year – at tight end. The former Heisman winner has aspirations to make the Jaguars’ final 53-man roster. He’s off to a good start, from the sound of it,
Posted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Former Detroit Lions QB reportedly retiring from NFL

According to a report from Chris Tomasson, former Detroit Lions and University of Michigan quarterback Jake Rudock has retired from the NFL at the age of 28. As noted by Tomasson, was with the Miami Dolphins to finish the 2020 season. We wish Jake the best of luck in his...
College SportsNew York Post

Nick Saban has perfect response to Deion Sanders’ media drama

Nick Saban has won seven national championships – one with LSU and six with Alabama – and is perhaps the most well-known name in college football. But if you are addressing him, you can call him whatever you’d like. “Look, I respond to just about anything, and I’ve been called...
NFLBattle Red Blog

Four Teams Headed For Disappointment

The 2021 NFL season is upon us and I’m here to potentially destroy all your hopes and dreams for your team this upcoming season. If you are a Steelers, Dolphins, Bears or Saints fan, I recommend putting on your emotional armor as this may hurt you. If your going to read this and at the end of it you feel I am completely inept and unqualified to talk football, feel free to comment.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Reacts To Justin Fields’ NFL Debut

Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Fields crossed paths in college football only once. But they met on the football field as members of the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears respectively yesterday. And Tua liked what he saw from Fields. Speaking to the media after the Bears beat the Dolphins 20-13, Tua...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Brian Flores Has A Surprising Admission On Tua Tagovailoa

When an NFL quarterback throws an interception – or fumbles the ball – most fans want the quarterback to just get out of the way. It’s not worth it to risk an injury going for the ball or a tackle of a bigger defender. Brian Flores thinks differently, though. Dolphins...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Tim Tebow’s Preseason “Block” Is Going Viral

Former college football star turned NFL tight end Tim Tebow made his Jacksonville Jaguars preseason debut on Saturday evening. Tebow, who is pretty buried on the Jaguars depth chart, saw some action in his team’s first game of the preseason schedule. While the former Florida Gators star quarterback didn’t make...
Covington, KYrcnky.com

Photos: Holmes Football Scrimmage

The Holmes Bulldogs football team welcomed the Lloyd Juggernauts to Covington on Friday for a pre-season scrimmage. Holmes finished last year's season with a 7-3 record in Class 4A. Lloyd finished last year at 4-3 in Class 2A. The Bulldogs open the season on Friday, August 20 at Grant Co.
Altoona, PAMirror

Bishop Carroll football team merges with McCort

The District 6 committee approved a co-op in high school football between Bishop Carroll Catholic and Bishop McCort Catholic at its meeting this morning. The two schools will participate in District 6 as a Class 2A school, which will make McCort ineligible for the District 6 and PIAA playoffs due to a PIAA rule about switching conferences mid-cycle.
Pampa, TXthepampanews.com

Harvesters host Caprock for a football scrimmage

Pampa football fans got their first look of Harvesters under the leadership of Cody Robinson on Friday evening as Pampa hosted Caprock for a football scrimmage. The Harvesters “won” the 21-7. “I’m proud of the kids for coming out and playing hard. We always want to play harder than the other team,” Coach Robinson said. “I think we did that tonight. There’s some good, a lot of bad. A lot of things we’ve got to fix. The positive is we can fix all of it. I am really proud of how we played. We’ve got to keep getting better.” Bryson Murrack, Cornelius “Peanut” Landers, Jessie Alvidrez and Sam Anguiano all hit pay-dirt during the scrimmage. “I think up front offensively we protected fairly well in the varsity portion. Offense is one of the hard things early, it takes longer to gel offensively,” Robinson said. “We’re trying to change the mentality here. We’re still going to sling the ball around a little bit, attack people and try to be as balanced as possible. But I’m proud of how physical we ran up front. Caprock is always going to be a physical team and they are an odd front just like everyone in our district.” The Harvesters will travel to Vernon on Friday for their second and final scrimmage. “They are going to be playing slot-t offensively,” Robinson said. “They will just line up and play hard-nosed football. That’s something we’ve got to get better at. But we’re always focused on how we play, not who we play.”
Danbury, OHSandusky Register

Danbury hosts SMCC for football scrimmage

Danbury hosted St. Mary Central Catholic for an 8-man football scrimmage Friday morning at Biro Field. The two teams are members of the Northern 8 Conference and will play each other twice in the regular season: September 18 in Sandusky and October 15 in Danbury Township. Danbury, which was the...
Hazlehurst, GAjdledger.com

Jackets scrimmage Saturday

Jeff Davis High’s football action begins this Saturday in Hazlehurst as the Jackets host Wilcox County in a pre-season scrimmage. The 2021 season schedule begins Aug. 20 with a non-region matchup with Class AAAA Rutland High School in Macon. That contest is followed by four straight non-region home games against Atkinson County, Brantley County, Tattnall County and Long County. After an open date, the Region 2-AA schedule begins with an Oct. 1 trip to Alma to face Bacon County.
Pittsburgh, PA247Sports

LOOK: Mark Dantonio visits longtime assistant Pat Narduzzi at Pitt

Football is in the air again, and apparently that means it’s time for Mark Dantonio to make his rounds to various college campuses where his friends and former colleagues work. Two days posting a picture of himself at Youngstown State with Jim Tressel, the president of the university and Dantonio’s...
Iowa StateMessenger

Panthers working toward opener

CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa football team has started work toward its season opener, as the Panthers will meet Iowa State on Sept. 4. Mark Farley, who has been in charge of the program for over two decades now, understands the importance of these preseason practices even after playing a modified schedule in the spring.
Athens, GAPosted by
DawgsDaily

Freshmen Flash During Saturday's Scrimmage

Just off the back of the first scrimmage of fall camp, the media was able to speak with Coach Smart about everything that transpired Saturday and throughout the week. Of course, the news of Arik Gilbert is the headliner following the scrimmage, but Georgia did have some good news about some freshman stepping up on Saturday during live action.
NFLspectrumnews1.com

Bakhtiari works toward returning to the football field

GREEN BAY, Wis.— No one knows when offensive tackle David Bakhtiari will be ready to play for the Green Bay Packers after tearing his ACL in practice last December. Bakhtiari, perhaps the best left tackle in the NFL, started training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. He can be activated anytime until the regular season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy