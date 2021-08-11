Cancel
Jourdanton, TX

American Legion Post 436

By Pleasanton Express Staff
Pleasanton Express
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreetings from the American Legion Post 436 in Jourdanton. I am Willie Leal, Jr., the new commander for Post 436. I served six years active duty in the U.S. Army and four years in the Army Reserves. The Pleasanton Express has graciously allowed me to write a column for the American Legion Post 436. This column is intended to provide information on Post 436 activities and other military organizations in our area. I will also try to provide information related to veteran benefits.

