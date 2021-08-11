Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atascosa County, TX

Healthy coping techniques for stress

By Pleasanton Express Staff
Pleasanton Express
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen life throws a curveball your way, how do you respond? Frequently, we are faced with obstacles that may lead to signs of stress. Dealing with life stressors could have a negative impact on our mental and physical health. Stress is a natural occurrence that affects everyone from time to time. Learning ways to manage stress may be beneficial in the long run to improve overall wellbeing to lead a healthier lifestyle. In this week’s article, I would like to take the time to discuss life stressors and how to overcome them.

www.pleasantonexpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Atascosa County, TX
City
Mckinney, TX
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Coping#Depression#Drugs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Signs and Symptoms of PTSD in Women

Women are nearly twice as likely as men to develop PTSD in their lifetimes. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can happen to anyone who has experienced or witnessed a traumatic event. Although PTSD is often associated with military service members, it can affect anyone who experienced a traumatic event, such as:
Mental HealthThrive Global

Coping With Anxiety

I have always struggled with Anxiety although not always at the same earth-shattering levels, anxiety is something that has always been present in my life since my father got diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and my Mother was in and out of hospital too so it’s something that has always been there, as it would be in everyone when they were going through different situations of varying degrees of severity.
Virginia, MNhometownfocus.us

Healthy for Life

Summer blessings to everyone as some of us slowly let go the month of. July and bravely open our arms to the new month of August. So far, this summer has definitely earned its title. 961060. For many, there has been a taste of freedom that hadn’t been experienced for...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Two Powerful Techniques to Lower Anxiety

Anxiety is a signal that core emotions like anger and sadness need to be expressed. Naming both sides of a conflict without trying to reconcile sides reduces anxiety. Identifying the core emotions that underlie anxiety reduces anxiety. Anxiety is miserable. And most people reach for a pill or push it...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Stress & Anxiety Cures That Really Work: Learn Some Easy & Effective Relaxation Techniques

How stressed out are you? The videos below show how stress can affect people. Stress and anxiety are unavoidable in daily life especially if you are a single mom who is overwhelmed and anxious however that doesn’t signify we’ve got to be passive regarding it and risk being stressed. Having a few stress control strategies, dealing or perhaps coping with stress must not be complicated.
Personal FinanceThrive Global

Coping with Financial Stress

People always think about money when they’re feeling overwhelmed, and it’s no surprise considering the economy. However, there are plenty of ways to ease your worries and regain control over your finances during these challenging times by using some tried-and-true tricks that have been around for years. For example, you can create a budget, so you know how much is coming in at any given time – as well as what needs to be paid out each month or week; this will help keep things running smoothly even if something unexpected comes up like an emergency trip home from school on Thanksgiving break!
Mental HealthThrive Global

Coping With My Bipolar Disorder

Coping with bipolar disorder at home is not easy. It is not as easy as it might have been if I had never gotten bipolar in the first place. Coping with my bipolar disorder at home began when I was diagnosed with it in my late teens. I was prescribed mood stabilizers which helped to keep me more stable during the manic episodes but they also made me feel terrible. In addition, living on mood stabilizers made it difficult for me to leave the house because my moods would get so out of control that I would feel like a disaster.
WeatherThrive Global

How to Cope with Stress When You’re Commuting With These 6 Tips

When you’re worried behind the wheel, powerful emotions like anxiety, wrath, and sadness can surface and produce irrational behaviors, endangering yourself, your passengers, and other drivers. Here are some methods for reducing anxiety behind the wheel to minimize stress driving. Breathe deeply. Take a few deep breaths if you’re feeling...
Seattle, WAq13fox.com

UW, Harvard study examines stresses of pandemic and coping mechanisms

SEATTLE - A new study conducted by The University of Washington and Harvard found that having a daily routine, getting adequate sleep and limiting screen time can improve mental health in young people. Researchers surveyed over 200 children and teenagers in the Seattle area before the pandemic, the start of...
Ohio StateIntelligencer

Making Mental Health a Priority

It seems more studies are confirming what we already knew regarding the toll taken on our collective mental wellbeing during the pandemic. An Ohio State University study of adolescent males showed worsened mental health between March and June 2020, including 32% reporting worsened mood, 33% increased anxiety, 25% increased thoughts of suicide, 25% reported use of substances and 75% reporting one mental or behavioral health symptom in the last 30 days (before June 2020.) One school district in Ohio reported 84 students hospitalized due to mental health issues during the pandemic, according to an Ohio Capital Journal report.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Why This Surprisingly Simple Tool Helps You Cope With Stress

Focused breathing can be a powerful tool to help regulate our nervous system when we are stressed. Understanding the science behind "take a few deep breaths to calm down" can empower us to use this tool more often. When we regulate the two branches of our autonomic nervous system through...
Mental HealthMedscape News

Managing Social Anxiety Disorder

Priyam K. Mithawala, PharmD, BCPS; Natai M. Thomas, PharmD Candidate 2022. Anxiety disorders, which are the most common psychiatric illnesses, often go undiagnosed or undertreated. Social anxiety disorder (SAD) involves the persistent, intense fear of being observed or judged in social situations, such as public speaking or interactive settings, and affects a person's quality of life by impacting relationships, work or school, and social activities. Common comorbidities in patients with SAD include cardiovascular, neurologic, gastrointestinal, respiratory, autoimmune, and endocrine disorders. Psychological and pharmacologic approaches are used to treat SAD. It is important to consider treatment guidelines and patient-related factors in choosing the best therapy for a patient with SAD, and pharmacists' comprehensive knowledge of drugs and ability to evaluate drug therapy are essential in treatment management.
WorkoutsWVNews

Exercise is Important for a Healthy Lifestyle

Have you noticed a little extra fluff around your middle since the pandemic began? You are not alone. A study by the American Psychological Association found that over 60% of U.S. adults gained weight since the COVID-19 outbreak. Of these, 20% gained an average of 29 pounds per person, and 10% gained over 50 pounds. Weight gain can be a symptom of coping with stress and emotional challenges, and the pandemic has certainly provided the American public with challenges.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Simple relaxation technique is an effective coping strategy for grief after the loss of a loved one

Finding simple ways to relax the body might be effective in treating grief after the death of a loved one, according to new University of Arizona research. The unexpected finding comes from a new study that compared two methods for treating grief: one focused on the mind, the other on the body. The researchers looked at 95 widows and widowers who lost their spouses as recently as six months or within two years of the study beginning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy