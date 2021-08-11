Healthy coping techniques for stress
When life throws a curveball your way, how do you respond? Frequently, we are faced with obstacles that may lead to signs of stress. Dealing with life stressors could have a negative impact on our mental and physical health. Stress is a natural occurrence that affects everyone from time to time. Learning ways to manage stress may be beneficial in the long run to improve overall wellbeing to lead a healthier lifestyle. In this week’s article, I would like to take the time to discuss life stressors and how to overcome them.www.pleasantonexpress.com
Comments / 0