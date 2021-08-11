Thomas Rhett Shares Daughter Willa Gray's First Song & It's Too Cute

Thomas Rhett surprised his fans today when he dropped a new song called “Redneck Be Like.”. Thomas said via a press release, “This song is all about summertime and getting a chance to unwind and let loose. We wrote it about the towns where I grew up in Georgia and Tennessee, and honestly every town we live in for the night when we go on tour. We can’t wait to see y’all on the road and turn this one up.”