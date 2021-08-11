Cancel
Eagles: 5 defensive players to watch during first preseason game

By Brian Cass
fullscalephilly.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Eagles are just over 24 hours away from their preseason debut against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Yesterday, we took a look at five offensive players to keep an eye on during Thursday’s contest. Today, it’s time to focus in on the defensive side of the ball. Here are five...

NFLNFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
NFLNBC Sports

Ex-Eagles LB finds new NFL home after jail sentence

Less than a month after he spent a day in jail, former Eagles linebacker and Super Bowl champion Mychal Kendricks has found a new NFL home. Kendricks is expected to sign with the 49ers, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting:. Kendricks, who turns 31 next month, played in one...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

There Appears To Be 1 Clear Frontrunner For Deshaun Watson

If Deshaun Watson is traded soon, there appears to be one clear frontrunner for the Houston Texans star quarterback. Watson remains under investigation for accusations of sexual misconduct. He’s been accused by more than 20 women of improper behavior. It remains to be seen what kind of punishment – legal or from the NFL – that Watson will be facing.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Philadelphia Eagles WR isn’t pleased with Fletcher Cox treatment

The Philadelphia Eagles, at the time of this story being written and published, haven’t even taken the field for a training camp practice yet, and already, there are tons of things to talk about. Unfortunately, two of the larger stories have had nothing to do with anything that’s happening on the playing field.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Philadelphia Eagles just signed the freakiest DB in the NFL

Before there was Jeremy Chinn, Kyle Dugger, and even the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Simmons, there was Obi Melifonwu; the original height-weight-speed hybrid defensive back with Olympics-esque athleticism but no traditional NFL position. Initially drafted with the 56th overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, Melifonwu...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Philadelphia Eagles Release Veteran Running Back

Veteran running back Kerryon Johnson has been waived by the Philadelphia Eagles with an injury designation, the team announced on Tuesday. The Eagles claimed Johnson off waivers back in May after he was released by the Detroit Lions. Johnson, a second-round pick of the Lions in 2018, has been dealing with a knee injury and was recently listed as “week-to-week.”
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles players reportedly ‘blown away’ by Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts didn’t put to rest every question about him possibly being the franchise quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles during his limited action last season. It sounds like he might be doing it in training camp, though. ESPN’s Jordan Schultz reported Monday that there is a “fast-growing sentiment” around Eagles...
NFLESPN

Chicago Bears reach deal with former Philadelphia Eagles stalwart Jason Peters

The Chicago Bears have reached an agreement with offensive tackle Jason Peters, with his agent, Vince Taylor, telling ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that Peters will sign a one-year contract. Bears coach Matt Nagy said Peters signed with Chicago to compete for the starting left tackle job. The Bears' original choice to...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts gets hit with disapproval after questionable decision

The Philadelphia Eagles’ offense is now in the hands of Jalen Hurts, though he can wait until the start of the 2021 NFL regular season before he can have its full use. For now, he’ll have to be contented sharing duties under center with the pair of Joe Flacco and Nick Mullens. Hurts played a bit in the Eagles’ Week 1 game in the 2021 preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday and earned praise and some nitpicking from head coach Nick Sirianni, per Jeff Skversky.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Dallas Goedert on the move instead of Zach Ertz?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... But there has just been too much toothpaste squeezed from this dispute to expect Ertz to remain with the Eagles once the real football starts in 5 ½ weeks. He’s not happy. Sirianni has a No. 1-caliber replacement in Dallas Goedert. And does Roseman want an $8.5 million backup playing 40% of the snaps? Unless … the GM needs Ertz in case Goedert is dealt. If Roseman is to be a suitor for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson — and the Eagles have interest, sources familiar with their thinking have told The Inquirer — he’s going to want to expend more than just draft picks. And Goedert is a commodity playing on a rookie contract and would fill a need in Houston.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Doug Pederson passed on two offensive coordinator opportunities

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... 3. I think it was interesting to hear from Doug Pederson that he had two opportunities to be offensive coordinators in the league after being fired by the Eagles. “I had two chances to get back in, but it just didn’t feel right, to rush back after what happened,” he told me. “I needed time away, to clear my head. But I do want to coach again. I’d love to coach next season. The longer you’re out, the harder it is to get back in.” [...] Pederson: “I really wanted to go to Indianapolis, to see Frank especially. But I knew Carson was there, of course, and I wanted to see him too. Carson and I were together for five years. We accomplished so much together. I wanted to run into Carson. I wanted to hug his neck and wish him well, and I think the feeling was mutual with him. We did that, on Thursday. It was very positive, something I really wanted to do. It was natural, it was real. I saw him and hugged him. Carson and I always had a great relationship, and I have great regard for him, and I didn’t want what happened at the end to tarnish that. He moved on, I moved on, and let’s be men about it.
NFLphillytrib.com

Eagles preparing for preseason game against Steelers

After two weeks of training camp, it’s time for some NFL preseason football. The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 12 at Lincoln Financial Field. The kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. on NBC 10. This will be the first of three preseason game for the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles rookie defensive lineman named as biggest X-factor

The Philadelphia Eagles spent a third-round pick on Louisiana Tech’s Milton Williams with the hopes that he’d be able to be plugged in anywhere along the defensive line and make a difference. Williams has the ability to play at defensive end and defensive tackle, making him an appealing player for the Eagles as they look to fine-tune their defense.
NFLchatsports.com

Post-Game Sound: Hear from Steelers coaches and players after the preseason win over the Eagles

The Pittsburgh Steelers were winners for the second time this NFL Preseason with their 24-16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night. After the game, there was plenty of video/audio to take in from the locker room and down at field level. Here at BTSC we try to gather as much information as possible for those fans who might not be on social media and see this on a weekly basis.
NFLBlack Mountain News

Jalen Hurts nondescript in start as Eagles drop first preseason game to Steelers

PHILADELPHIA – There wasn't much gleaned from Jalen Hurts' debut as the Eagles' starting quarterback in the preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night. That's because head coach Nick Sirianni said earlier this week that he wasn't going to show elaborate packages. So Hurts mostly stood in the...

