Hands-On with the Steam Deck, Valve’s Powerful Handheld Gaming Computer
Valve’s Steam Deck is as close as you’ll get to a powerful handheld gaming computer that won’t cost you as much as a high-powered PC. Featuring a semi-custom AMD accelerated processing unit (APU) based no their Zen 2 / RDNA 2 architectures, comparable in performance to Ryzen 3000 desktop computer processors and the GPU performance to that of the Radeon RX 6000 series. The built-in 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM in a quad channel configuration will ensure smooth gameplay for most titles. Read more for two hands-on videos and additional information.www.techeblog.com
