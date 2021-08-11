Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Hands-On with the Steam Deck, Valve’s Powerful Handheld Gaming Computer

techeblog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValve’s Steam Deck is as close as you’ll get to a powerful handheld gaming computer that won’t cost you as much as a high-powered PC. Featuring a semi-custom AMD accelerated processing unit (APU) based no their Zen 2 / RDNA 2 architectures, comparable in performance to Ryzen 3000 desktop computer processors and the GPU performance to that of the Radeon RX 6000 series. The built-in 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM in a quad channel configuration will ensure smooth gameplay for most titles. Read more for two hands-on videos and additional information.

www.techeblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valve#Steam Games#Handheld#Computer Processors#Apu#Ryzen 3000#Pci Express 2 0 X1#Lcd#Proton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
Related
ComputersDigital Trends

Dell is practically giving away the Inspiron 15 laptop in back-to-school sale

The start of the new school year is fast approaching, and if you’re among the students or parents who are looking for laptop deals, it’s highly recommended that you check out Dell laptop deals. Dell’s laptops are reliable and durable, and they’re more affordable through discounts like Dell’s $270 price cut for the Dell Inspiron 15 Plus, bringing the laptop’s price down to just $580 from its original price of $850.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This Samsung Chromebook is only $129 at Walmart today

For parents who are taking a look at laptop deals for their children in preparation for the new school year, make sure that you’re checking out back-to-school laptop deals instead of gaming laptop deals for affordable options. However, if most of these offers are still above your budget, you might want to consider Chromebook deals, which include Walmart’s $170 discount for the Samsung CB4 that lowers its price to just $129 from its original price of $299.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Steam Deck Gets Hands-On Preview Videos - News

Valve last month announced its portable gaming device the Steam Deck with a starting price at $399 for the 64 GB eMMC model. Valve has given several outlets the chance to try out the upcoming portable gaming device and The Verge, Linus Tech Tips, Giant Bomb, and Adam Savage’s Tested have all posted hands-on preview videos of the device. The videos showcase several games running on the Steam Deck including Control, Doom Eternal, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Hades, and more.
Video Gameshoustonianonline.com

Valve plans more hardware like Steam Deck – Gaming – News

I do not understand what you are talking about. Steam machines were from third-party vendors, not Valve itself. On the other hand, I’ve never heard the horror stories about supporting these things. I just bought a Linux desktop with Steam pre-installed from seller X, and it’s supported just as much as seller X does. Steam Big Picture mode and Steam OS are still getting updates, and you can also install it yourself, and now for the first time, Valve will sell like These same devices (now in portable format)
News Slashdot

Valve is Working With AMD To Make the Steam Deck Windows 11-Ready

Valve has a huge opportunity to exploit the outrage for Windows 11 and market the deck as “as play all your games without being locked to Windows”. We’ve been waiting for the Windows monopoly to be cracked for 30 years, don’t miss this chance. Outrage?. Sure, there's an undercurrent of...
Video Gamesthehighlandsun.com

Here’s What The Nintendo Switch Looks Like Next To Valve’s Steam Deck

Last month, after some rumours, Valve officially unveiled the Steam Deck – a new Switch-style handheld gaming system. IGN got exclusive access to the tech originally, but now Valve has opened up “hands-on” play sessions to many other media outlets. It’s resulted in the usual comparisons you would expect whenever new hardware is released.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Different colored Steam Decks? Valve does not rule it out

Steam Deck, Valve’s new handheld device, will hit the market from late 2021 in just one color, the negro. It doesn’t have to be this way all the time, however, since Valve doesn’t close the door to other colors in case sales are valuable enough with this first model of its powerful laptop.
Video Gamesreviewgeek.com

Your Old PC May Not Run Windows 11, but Valve’s Steam Deck Might

Windows 11’s confusing hardware requirements will keep it from running on many existing PCs, but if it’s any consolation, the new OS may work on the Steam Deck. Valve and AMD are racing to make the Steam Deck compatible with Windows 11, even though the console comes preloaded with a Linux-based Steam OS.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Valve and AMD buddy up to improve Steam Deck CPU performance on Linux

Valve's Steam Deck handheld could be the start of something beautiful for Linux gamers; proof that the operating system is more than capable of running your favourite games on the go. Yet even before its launch the PC gaming handheld might be paying dividends for Linux gaming, as Valve and AMD join forces to improve CPU performance on the open-source OS.
Video GamesGamespot

Valve's Steam Deck Is "Dummy Friendly" For New PC Users

Giant Bomb's Jan Ochoa and Matt Rorie traveled to Valve's headquarters in Bellevue, Washington to check out the Steam Deck. The two touched on multiple aspects of the portable PC, talking about things like how new-user-friendly the device is for newcomers unfamiliar with the Steam ecosystem. In the nearly 20-minute-long...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

New Steam Deck videos: this is what Valve’s device looks like in your hands

Steam Deck is one of the names of the summer. Valve’s new portable device is actually a computer; so much so that we can connect it to a monitor and use it as a PC. But it is also a Steam console, given that its form factor, adapted operating system and compatibility with the entire platform catalog make this machine a product of interest to many. Its size is large, as we can see in these new videos.
GamingOnLinux

Seems the Valve Steam Deck has been impressing people with some hands-on time

YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences. YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences. YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences. From what's been shown, I'm pretty glad our...

Comments / 0

Community Policy