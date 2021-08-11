Bizarre Color-Changing Chameleon Robot Can Easily Camouflage Itself
Some animals the ability to camouflage themselves, and soon, that ability may be common in some robots. That's right, researchers have developed a bizarre robot that can mimic a chameleon's color-changing capabilities and movement. Real chameleons use their muscles to expand and contract tiny crystals on an upper layer of their skin to change color, but this robot relies on a thin liquid crystal layer that changes colors based on temperature. Read more for a video and additional information.
