Bizarre Color-Changing Chameleon Robot Can Easily Camouflage Itself

techeblog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome animals the ability to camouflage themselves, and soon, that ability may be common in some robots. That’s right, researchers have developed a bizarre robot that can mimic a chameleon’s color-changing capabilities and movement. Real chameleons use their muscles to expand and contract tiny crystals on an upper layer of their skin to change color, but this robot relies on a thin liquid crystal layer that changes colors based on temperature. Read more for a video and additional information.

www.techeblog.com

#Camouflage#Robots#Chameleon#Color#Seoul National University
