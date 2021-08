Just one week after Notre Dame opened up fall practice the Irish have a new starting quarterback. Initial camp reports detailed a competitive race between former Wisconsin signal-caller Jack Coan and junior Drew Pyne, but this was all but Coan’s job to lose from the moment the transfer was announced back in January. Ian Book has left behind large shoes to fill as the driver of the offense and Coan will be crucial to rebuilding an Irish offense that lost seven starters to the NFL. For a quick recap on the analytics we use in these articles, please follow this link to our analytics primer. No shame if you’re re-visiting that page again for a refresher after last season, it has been a long time but we are excited to be back!