Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Sydney to tighten COVID-19 curbs, Australian capital to enter lockdown

By Renju Jose
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L51gB_0bP3IPII00

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Extra Australian military personnel may be called in to ensure compliance with lockdown rules in Sydney, the New South Wales state government said on Thursday, as the highly infectious Delta coronavirus variant spreads into regional areas.

The move comes as Australia’s capital city, Canberra, 260 km (160 miles) southwest of Sydney, announced a snap one-week lockdown from Thursday evening after reporting its first locally acquired case of COVID-19 in more than a year. Authorities later confirmed an additional three cases, all close contacts of the first case, an unnamed man.

Australia is battling to get on top of the fast-moving Delta strain that has plunged its two largest cities - Sydney and Melbourne - into hard lockdowns.

“We are making sure that we do not leave any stone unturned in relation to extra (military) resources,” New South Wales (NSW) state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said at a media conference in Sydney, the state capital.

Some 580 unarmed army personnel are already helping police enforce home-quarantine orders on affected households in the worst-affected suburbs of Sydney, Australia’s most populous city.

Several regional towns scattered across NSW have also been forced into snap lockdowns after fresh cases, raising fears the virus is spreading out of control.

Despite seven weeks of lockdown in Sydney, daily infections continue to hover near record highs. NSW on Thursday reported 345 new locally acquired cases, most of them in Sydney, up from 344 a day earlier.

Lockdown rules were tightened in three more local council areas in Sydney, limiting the movement of people to within 5 km (3 miles) of their homes.

Joe Awada, the mayor of Bayside Council, one of the areas placed under additional restrictions, questioned why more targeted curbs were not introduced.

“I mean to lockdown 200,000 residents because of three suburbs is not acceptable to me,” Awada told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Officials also reported the deaths of two men in their 90s, taking the total deaths in the latest outbreak to 36. A total of 374 cases are in hospitals, with 62 in intensive care, 29 of whom require ventilation.

In Canberra, authorities said the one-week lockdown was needed as they were unsure how the man is his 20s acquired COVID-19.

Canberra has largely escaped any COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, and confirmation of a Delta variant saw panic buying at the supermarkets and long lines at testing sites.

Neighbouring Victoria state on Thursday reported 21 new locally acquired cases, up from 20 a day earlier, as 5 million residents of Melbourne, the state capital, prepare to enter a second week of lockdown.

Of the new cases, six spent time outdoors while infectious, a number which authorities have said must return to near zero before restrictions can be eased.

Australia has largely avoided the high coronavirus numbers seen in many other countries, with just over 37,700 cases and 946 deaths, and several states remain almost COVID-free despite the outbreaks in Sydney and Melbourne.

But the rapid spread of the Delta variant in New South Wales and a slow vaccine rollout has left the country vulnerable to a new wave of infections.

Only around 24% of people above 16 years of age are fully vaccinated.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

162K+
Followers
194K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gladys Berejiklian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Lockdowns#Australian#Nsw#Bayside Council#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Melbourne extends COVID lockdown; 'no jab, no job' in Sydney

CANBERRA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Australia's second-biggest city Melbourne will stay locked down for a second week after reporting 20 new COVID-19 cases as it struggles to stamp out infections caused by the highly infectious Delta variant of the pandemic. Melbourne had been due to exit the lockdown on Thursday,...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Australia Covid: Anti-lockdown protesters ‘should be ashamed of themselves’, premier says

Politicians in Australia have condemned demonstrations against Covid-19 restrictions as cases in the country rise.Protestors took to the streets of Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane on Saturday, calling for an end to lockdown measures.Thousands took part in Sydney and some 500 people who were involved have been fined, while at least 57 have been charged as detectives comb through social media footage to identify those who broke stay-at-home rules.On Sunday, Gladys Berejiklian, New South Wales (NSW) premier, said that those taking part in the protest “should be ashamed”.“Millions and millions of people across our state are doing the right thing, and...
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Vietnam's capital to extend Covid-19 curbs as new clusters emerge

HANOI (Aug 6): Vietnam's capital Hanoi will extend coronavirus restrictions until Aug 22, the state Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported on Friday, after authorities warned of new clusters of infections detected in the city of more than eight million people. Hanoi has in the past two weeks ordered people to...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Australia's Worst Day of Pandemic Sees Restrictions Tighten

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s most populous state on Monday reported its worst day of the pandemic with 478 new infections and seven COVID-19 deaths as pandemic restrictions tightened in other parts of the country. The previous record daily tally in New South Wales was 466 new cases reported on...
WorldPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Melbourne Film Festival Cancels In-Person Screenings As City Enters Sixth COVID-19 Lockdown

For the second year in succession, the Melbourne International Film Festival is moving to a digital-only event after the Australian state of Victoria entered a sixth lockdown due to a surge of COVID-19 cases. “In light of the current COVID situation in Melbourne, and with the safety of audiences and staff at the forefront of their thinking, the Board and Management of the Melbourne International Film Festival have taken the difficult decision to cancel the in-cinema component of this year’s festival, planned to be delivered from Thursday 12 to Sunday 22 August,”  organizers behind MIFF said in a statement released Tuesday. Australia’s biggest and oldest film festival, which began on Aug. 5 and runs through to Aug. 22, plans to expand the online MIFF Play section to 70 short films and 94 features. The Sydney Morning Herald reports that some of the most prominent films in MIFF’s original lineup will not now screen at all, including the opening film, Leah Purcell’s The Drover’s Wife. Justin Kurzel’s Nitram will not screen in Melbourne or online but is still set to screen at MIFF satellite events at regional theaters.
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Sydney Covid-19 cases set to rise, hospitals under pressure

SYDNEY (Aug 17): Covid-19 cases are set to "rise substantially" in Sydney in the coming weeks despite a prolonged lockdown, authorities said on Tuesday, warning soaring infections have already put hospitals under enormous strain. Australia, once a world leader in curtailing Covid-19, is struggling to suppress a third wave of...
Public HealthCNBC

Roadblocks erected in Sydney as Australia battles delta outbreak

Hundreds of unarmed defense personnel joined thousands of extra police to set up roadblocks and enforce Covid-19 lockdown rules in parts of Sydney on Monday. Australia is in the grip of a third wave with its largest cities — Sydney and Melbourne — in lockdown along with the capital Canberra amid a slow vaccination rollout.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
WDBO

Asia Today: Australia outbreak grows, spreads to New Zealand

SYDNEY — (AP) — Australia’s most populous state reported a record 633 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday as concerns grew about the delta variant's spread beyond Sydney. The previous record in New South Wales, which includes Sydney, was 466 on Saturday. Three people died on Tuesday, bringing the death toll...
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

New record number of virus infections for Australia's New South Wales

Sydney — The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) reported its highest number of daily coronavirus infections on Wednesday, despite lockdowns in place in Sydney and other parts of the state. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said 633 new locally transmitted cases were recorded in 24 hours to Tuesday evening...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Sydney warned worse to come as Delta cases surge

SYDNEY, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Sydney's Delta outbreak has not peaked and residents must brace for more deaths, authorities said on Wednesday, as Australia's largest city continued to break records for new daily infections despite a nearly two-month lockdown. "We haven't seen the worst of it and the way that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy