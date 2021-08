Vista, CA –Communities across Southern California are being supported by a virtual gala hosted by community healthcare center, Vista Community Clinic (VCC) on August 14th, 2021. The family-friendly event will be recorded live from a studio in Carlsbad, California and broadcast to TVs, computers, tablets, and phones across the country. Registration is free and anyone interested can sign up to be a part of the evening’s festivities where hula dancers will tie the gala’s luau-style theme together. Also included in the show are patient and community member testimonials along with a live auction with items that span from sports games to island vacations. To sweeten the deal, VCC has included a special vacation package that all registrants are eligible to win if they sign up by the end of the day on August 13th. Registration can be done at www.SupportVCC.org.