Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 23 live feeds as of Wednesday, August 11th. Read at your own risk!. Derek Xiao set his sights on a big target for his Head of Household, and thanks to Britini D'Angelo, his plan is finally in motion. Christian Birkenberger is now up on the block next to Sarah Beth Steagall, but for this plan to work out, he'll need to get the rest of the Houseguests on his side.