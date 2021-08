Is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers. With Josh Harrison (quadriceps) missing time of late, playing time has opened back up for Moreland, who started in each of the last four games while going 6-for-17 with three home runs and a triple. The lefty-hitting Moreland will move back to the bench with a southpaw (Kolby Allard) on the bump for Texas. Moreland's opportunities versus right-handed pitching could soon take a hit, as Harrison ran the bases Sunday and could be ready to rejoin the lineup Monday versus the White Sox, according to Martin Gallegos of MLB.com.