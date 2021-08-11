Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19 shots urged for pregnant women as delta spread widens

By Fiona Rutherford, Bloomberg News
northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. health officials stepped up calls for pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as new evidence showed no increased risk of miscarriage from the shots. Women who received messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccines before 20 weeks of pregnancy have no higher risk of miscarriage or other safety concerns than the general population, according to an analysis of an agency registry. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its message to recommend shots for pregnant women; it had previously said they were eligible.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccines#Cdc#Covid#Moderna Inc#Pfizer Inc#Biontech Se#Johnson Johnson#Kent State University#Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

74 Percent of Vaccinated People Who Get Severe COVID Have This in Common

Thanks to the highly transmissible nature of the Delta variant, the national daily average of COVID cases has been on the rise for just over a month, especially among those who are unvaccinated. Fortunately, mounting data has found that most breakthrough cases affecting those who have received their shots are less likely to result in hospitalization or death. But a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shed some light on the rare instances of severe COVID cases in fully vaccinated people, finding that nearly three-quarters of them have one thing in common.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This Is When You're More Likely to Get Breakthrough COVID

There have been increasing reports of breakthrough COVID-19 infections among vaccinated populations as we get further and further from the initial rounds of shots. Just over 50 percent of the country is fully vaccinated, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but as new strains of the virus—including the highly infectious Delta variant—continue to spread and mutate, there's increasing concern that breakthrough infections will persist.
Public Healthprecisionvaccinations.com

699 Heart Inflammation Cases Related to COVID-19 Vaccination Confirmed by the CDC

(Precision Vaccinations) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on July 26, 2021, 'through follow-up, including medical record reviews, the CDC and FDA have confirmed 699 reports of myocarditis or pericarditis. Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis is inflammation of the heart's outer...
Public HealthNW Florida Daily News

Why are fully vaccinated people testing positive for COVID? Should I start wearing a mask again?

Florida Representative Vern Buchanan (16th District) has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated, according to his office. USA 3x3 women's basketball player Katie Lou Samuelson qualified for the Tokyo Olympics but has said she will not be competing after she tested positive. She was also fully vaccinated, as were more of over 50 people connected to the games who have tested positive for COVID so far, such as Czech beach volleyball player Ondřej Perušič.
Public HealthPosted by
Boston

U.S. health experts to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. Federal health officials have been...
PharmaceuticalsKYTV

Third dose of COVID-19 vaccine recommended for immunocompromised

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Centers for Disease Control recommends the use of an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine for patients with moderately to severely compromised immune systems after an initial two-dose vaccine series. Vaccine makers including Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech all were authorized on Thursday by the FDA for 3rd dose...
IndustryWAFB.com

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines work well for pregnant women, study says

(CNN) – A new study finds that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are well-tolerated by women who are pregnant, lactating or planning a pregnancy. The Pfizer and Moderna shots are both mRNA vaccines, whereas the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not. The study was published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Issues Urgent Warning Over COVID

Coronavirus cases are rising and so is confusion. Vaccinated people get infected less…but can still get infected. Unvaccinated people make up more than 90% of hospitalizations, yet so many are still somehow so hesitant. Concerned that this is getting out of control, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, answered questions for Bhekisisa and Newzroom Afrika's new collaborative segment Health Hub. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy