MLB Pitching Comparison

Let’s start with Kwang Hyun Kim, who has apparently become a regular on weekly waiver wire lists. Sure, his last start wasn’t great. However, prior to that, he’d been nearly untouchable for quite some time. In the month of July, Kim pitched 27.2 innings and finished with a 4-1 record and a 2.28 ERA. Over that stretch, he struck out 17 and walked seven. As is known with Kim, he’s not going to strike out a ton of batters (His K% is in just the 16th-percentile). That being said, a whole lot of other peripherals indicate that he’s at least an average pitcher. His Average Exit Velocity and HardHit% are both above the 60th-percentile. His Expected Slugging, Expected ERA, Expected Batting Average, and Expected wOBA are all hovering between the 41st and 47th-percentile. However, an average pitcher pitching well is about as much as you can ask for from the waiver wire at this point in the season. Not to mention, his upcoming schedule looks pretty juicy. Here are St. Louis’s next handful of series after this weekend matchup against Kansas City: Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Milwaukee. That’s about as good as it will get over the stretch of an entire month.