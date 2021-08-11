N.Y. Yankees-Kansas City Runs

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox bullpen imploded in the fifth inning and a comeback bid by the Boston offense came up short in Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader in New York, allowing the Yankees to walk away with a dramatic 5-3 win. Boston is now clinging to a one-game lead over New York in the Wild Card standings heading into Tuesday night’s Game 2. Two of Boston’s most reliable relievers — Garrett Whitlock and Josh Taylor — couldn’t find the strike zone in the fifth inning, issuing three walks and getting tagged for three runs in the frame. Neither finished the...