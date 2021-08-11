Cancel
Charlotte County, FL

Woman charged with child neglect, owning AR-15 after cops respond to overdose

By NANCY J. SEMON STAFF WRITER
yoursun.com
 7 days ago

PORT CHARLOTTE — A grandmother was arrested after authorities responding to an overdose call found a loaded AR-15 within reach of her grandchildren. Melodie D. Bynum, 62, who was renting the home on the 800 block of Biscayne Drive with her husband, found him passed out Saturday from a drug overdose while she was making breakfast for her three grandchildren, a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office report stated.

